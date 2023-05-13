Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Live Images, Specifications, Price and More

Infinix Note 30 and Infinix 30 Pro is now getting so much on the news and internet sites. It is shared this model is going to launch in Indian markets and this topic is attracting the interest of many people or netizens. Now, it is shared that the price tag of this phone has been leaked and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. If you are also want to buy a new phone then this article is for you because we are are going to talk about the complete information about this phone, so let’s continue this article and know the whole detail related to this topic.

According to the reports and information, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and there are some pictures of this device also circulating on the internet sites. It is determined that this model will be launched soon around this year with the series of the Infinix Note 30 including the base Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 Pro, Infinix Note 30 VIP, and Infinix Note 30i models. As per the sources, it is suggested that later this month this series will launch in the selected regions of Asia, and the tips and possible launch timeline of the base model.

Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro

As per the Passionategeekz reports, the Infinix Note 30 is determined to release at the end of the May 2023 and this will sell through the medium of online shopping, Flipkart. In a report, it is shared that the Infinix Note 30 series will be released on 20 May 2023. The price tag of this series is expected at around $ 300 ( at around Rs. 24,600). It is shared that this device will be available in a pair of 7GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage configuration and with a 6,000 mAh battery. But, it is said that one of the Infinix Note 30 VIPs will be launched later this year in India and the Infinix Note 30 Turbo moniker will also release later this year.

It is shared in a report that this device will be available in two color options including blue and a golden-silver color-changing variant. According to the source, both models will be available with a glittery in the back panel. The launch of this phone is gathering a huge response from the people and netizens. There is currently not much information that has been shared and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.