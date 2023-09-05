Infinix Zero 20 5g Launched in India With Performance Modes and Attractive Price and More

Infinix Zero 20 5g launched with performance modes and attractive price tag. Good Day Readers. Infinix has again launched it’s new performance Segment device Infinix Zero 20 5g to cater more people. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Now available for purchase in India, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is the successor to the Infinix Zero 20, offering notable specifications such as the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and support for up to 12GB of RAM.

The recently launched Infinix Zero 30 5G is now available for purchase in India, just a few days after its official release. Serving as the successor to the Infinix Zero 20, this mid-range smartphone stands out with its robust specifications, including the utilization of the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 System-on-Chip (SoC) and the option for users to enjoy up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring exceptional performance.

Infinix Zero 20 5g Launched in India

The Infinix Zero 30 5G is available in two variants. The more affordable option, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 23,999. For those seeking a more premium experience with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the cost is Rs. 24,999. Both versions come in two appealing colors: Golden Hour and Rome Green, and you can place your order now on Flipkart. Deliveries are set to begin on September 8th.



If you happen to possess an Axis Bank credit card, you can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 discount when purchasing this phone. Furthermore, if you have an old phone for exchange, you can receive up to Rs. 23,050 in return. Additionally, there’s the option to opt for installment payments at no extra cost. The Infinix Zero 30 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that operates on a customized version of Android known as XOS 13, which is based on Android 13. This device features a generous 6.78-inch display that delivers high-resolution images with remarkable detail. The screen boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a seamless and fluid visual experience, and it’s remarkably bright, even under direct sunlight. Additionally, the display incorporates a small punch-hole design to house the front camera.



The Infinix Zero 30 5G is built to withstand daily use thanks to its robust construction with durable glass on both its front and back. Under the hood, it houses the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, ensuring smooth performance, even when multitasking with numerous apps open. This phone offers configurations with up to 12GB of RAM, and it includes a unique feature that optimizes its performance by utilizing additional storage space.



On the photography front, the rear camera system captures outstanding images, thanks to its 108-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, it includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel camera for creative special effects. The 50-megapixel front-facing camera is ideal for selfies and video calls, capable of recording sharp 4K videos at 60 frames per second. With a generous 256GB of fast storage, you can store a vast collection of photos and videos on this device. The Infinix Zero 30 5G offers high-speed 5G connectivity and a range of other features including NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth. It’s even equipped with fast Wi-Fi capabilities for quicker internet connections. This phone incorporates various sensors such as a light sensor, orientation sensor, and proximity sensor, along with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.



In terms of durability, it’s designed to withstand dust and water, while its speakers deliver impressive sound quality for music and videos. With a substantial 5,000mAh battery, it supports rapid charging, going from empty to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Despite its robust features, the phone maintains a manageable size, measuring 75.03×164.51×7.9mm, making it comfortable to hold and use.