Influencer El Zarco Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit MMS Scandal Explained

According to the sources, the name is on the trend on social media not for good work but his private video was leaked on a social media platform. El Zarco is a well-known and famous social media influencer who is recently on every social media headline. He has a massive fan following on social media platforms. El Zarco is a huge fan following on Instagram, he has over 757k followers on Instagram. His username is on the social media platform @elzarcoohp. He has massive likes and comments on his post.

Influencer El Zarco Video Goes Viral

El Zarco is a Colombian social media influencer. He even has a massive fan following on YouTube, and Facebook. He also makes videos on Tik Tok. He is making videos on social media platforms like YouTube since 2020. He has over 368k subscribers on Youtube. He established his name himself. He is currently on social media headlines due to leal of his private videos. In the leaked video, he is with his wife. His wife’s name is Jurley Corona. If we talk about his viral video you could El Zarco with his wife on a bed. Their bed video goes viral on Twitter.

As per reports, his private shared first on Whatsapp groups and then on other social media platforms. His private video is circulating on various social media platforms. People are making fun of them after watching the influencer’s private videos. He was with his wife on a bed and involved in an intimate moment. He recorded this video itself. According to the sources, it is not confirmed who leaked their private video or if he shared it himself. Some users are sharing fake videos on social media by mentioning Zarco’s name. The comment section is filled with bad comments. Further, the influencer Zarco is still not speaking anything about his private video that was leaked. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.