Innocent Death Reason? Malayalam Actor And Former MP Innocent Dies at 75

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous actor Innocent has passed away. He was a Malayalam film actor and former member of the Lok Subha who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday at the age of 75. He was a very amazing actor and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. His family, friends, and well-wishers have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Innocent and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the and we will share it with you in this article.

Innocent Vareed Thekkethala was a very famous Indian actor and politician. He primarily served in Malayalam movies in addition to a few Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English movies, mostly in comedic roles. He was a very respected person who achieved huge attention due to his best work. In his entire career, he acted in more than 740 movies and is considered one of the best Malayalam comedians. He also served as the Member of the Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha of India. He was a very amazing person who will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Innocent Death Reason?

A renowned Indian actor and politician Innocent has passed away recently. He took his last breath on Sunday, 26 March 2023 when he was 75 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, He passed away on Sunday after being hospitalized earlier this month. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Innocent was admitted to the hospital for nearly three weeks owing to cancer-related complications. He died due to complications from covid 19. Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he will leave the world like this. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned his death. His death left many people in shock and pain. Since his passing news went out many famous personalities and other people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.