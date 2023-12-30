Inspirational Happy New Year 2024 Resolutions Ideas Poems Quotes Posters Images

Only some days left to welcome the “New Year of 202$, ” and it is time to say goodbye to 2021. We are yet to welcome 202$ so lots of people especially young audiences looking to have some serious poems to dazzle our “New Year” week. To have some glimpses of “New Year, is highly recommendbe become” poems just go through is highly recommendedand suggested. The “New Year” 2becomespectacular with these poems. Moreover, we always take “New Year” resolutions with the arrival of the “New Year” and here are some poems mentions for you all. Amazing Happy New Year 2024 Fireworks Videos

Motivational Happy New Year 2024 Resolutions Ideas

Loose Weight : Start eating healthier food, and less food overall.

Start Gym, Morning Walk.

Improve your concentration and mental skills.

Become Active.

Think Big, Dream Big.

Meet New Peoples.

Become More Confident.

Learn More, Earn More.

Be Polite.

Reduce Stress.

Learn to be happier with your life.

Stop Smoking, Quit Drinking.

Take Complete Sleep, 6 to 8 a day.

Read Books.

Watch TV Less.

Stay In Style.

Complete Your Dreams.

Respect Your Parents, teachers & Elders.

Spend more time with the people that matter.

Start drinking in moderation.

Start Saying.

Learn New Things Daily.

Become Volunteer and give more to charity.

Become more organized.

Travel more and see the world.

Be On Time.

Turn your hobby into a career.

Control your emotions.

Start taking Responsibilities.

Spend less time on social media.

Become more romantic.

Start remembering important dates.

Become more creative.

Face your fears and insecurities.

Start writing about yourself.

Stay Focused.

Take Risks.

Do Your Own Business.

Always stay happy.

Happy New Year Resolutions Poems 2024

Poems are given below:-

1. Last year I did some rotten things.

This year I will be better.

Here are some resolutions

I will follow to the letter:

2. I won’t make dumb excuses

when my homework isn’t done;

when the truth is that I did no work

’cause I was having fun.

3. I won’t fly paper airplanes

when the teacher isn’t looking.

I won’t sneak in the kitchen

just to taste what they are cooking.

I will not twist the silverware

to see how far it bends.

I will not take the candy bars

from lunch bags of my friends.

4. I will not skateboard down the hall

or skateboard downs the stairs.

I won’t run over teachers,

and I won’t crash into chairs.

I will not do these rotten things;

my heart is full of sorrow.

But I have got some brand-new tricks

to try in school tomorrow.

May what you see in the mirror delight you, and what others see in you delight them. May someone love you enough to forgive your faults, be blind to your blemishes, and tell the world about your virtues.

Don’t forget the past, learn from it. Happy New Year.

May your hair, your teeth, your face-lift, your abs and your stocks not fall, and may your blood pressure, your triglycerides, your cholesterol, your white blood count and your mortgage interest never rise.

May you get a clean health bill from your dentist, your cardiologist, your gastro-entomologist, your urologist, your proctologist, your podiatrist, your psychiatrist, your plumber and the I.R.S.

Cheers to the New Year. May it be a memorable one. Happy New Year.

I wish for this year to have lesser disasters, less hate, less accidents and loads of love. Happy New Year.

Many people await New Year’s Day to make a new start to their old habits. I wish you otherwise. Happy New Year.

Ten, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one, yippee! It’s a New Year! Happy New Year, my beloved friend.

May you remember to say, “I love you” at least once a day to your spouse, your child, your parent, and your siblings, but not to your secretary, your nurse, your masseuse, your hairdresser or your tennis instructor.

Don’t worry when others are unable to understand you. Worry only when you are not able to understand yourself. May you have a Happy New Year.

I wish you a very Happy New Year. Hope you have a great time ahead.

I wish you a very sweet and prosperous New Year. May God pour his love and blessings on you. Enjoy!

