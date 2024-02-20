Sports

INT vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, there is a piece of exciting news coming out that the UEFA Champions League is going to play its next football match. If you are also excited to know more about this match then you reached the right site. It is going to be played between Internazionale (INT) and the other team Atletico Madrid (ATL). It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at San Siro, a UEFA category four stadium. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this superb match. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match, so read till the end.

INT vs ATL Live Score

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and getting a huge love from the audience and fans. Both teams have played a total of six matches and going to play their first head-to-head match which will be said as one the best matches of this tournament. Internazionale has faced three wins or three draws, and the team is presently ranked in the points table. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid has faced four wins, or two draws in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 1st of the points table.

INT vs ATL (Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid (INT vs ATL)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Wednesday, 21st February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
INT vs ATL Venue: San Siro

INT vs ATL (Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Benjamin Pavard, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Stefan Savic, 4. Marcos Llorente, 5. Reinildo Mandava, 6. Nahuel Molina, 7. Koke, 8. Pablo Barrios-Rivas, 9. Saul Niguez, 10. Samuel Lino, 11. Angel Correa

Both teams are going to play their 7th match in this league and it will be available to stream live on Sony Sports Ten 2. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because both teams have performed their best. However, Atletico Madrid has more chances to face victory against the team Internazionale. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is suffering from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.

