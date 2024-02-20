INT vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League

Hello football lovers, there is a piece of exciting news coming out that the UEFA Champions League is going to play its next football match. If you are also excited to know more about this match then you reached the right site. It is going to be played between Internazionale (INT) and the other team Atletico Madrid (ATL). It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at San Siro, a UEFA category four stadium. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are waiting for this superb match. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this upcoming match, so read till the end.

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and getting a huge love from the audience and fans. Both teams have played a total of six matches and going to play their first head-to-head match which will be said as one the best matches of this tournament. Internazionale has faced three wins or three draws, and the team is presently ranked in the points table. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid has faced four wins, or two draws in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 1st of the points table.

INT vs ATL (Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid (INT vs ATL)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 21st February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

INT vs ATL Venue: San Siro

INT vs ATL (Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Benjamin Pavard, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram