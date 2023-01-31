INT vs ATN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Coppa Italia Internazionale vs Atalanta Lineup

Coppa Italia is known for introducing some of the best football matches and maybe, any football lover never skipped a single match of this league. Once again, the league is ready to introduce one more match for the fans. In recent days, the league has come with back-to-back matches and now, fans are getting excited to watch the match of two more teams tonight. Yes, team Internazionale (INT) and team Atalanta (ATN) will face off against each other on the football ground. If you wan to know more about the latest match, keep your eye on this article til the last.

In this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and other details. Well, both teams have played several matches and all the teams of the league is battling with each other to reach the final. Another side, if you are creating a Dream11 team so, you need to know that few teams are not going to be a part of the match such as Dalbert, Muratore S, Palomino J.L, and Zaapacosta D. Few players such as Brozovic M, Scalvini G, and Handanovic S will remain questionable for the match.

INT vs ATN Match Details

Team Names:- Internazionale (INT) vs Atalanta (ATN)

League:- Coppa Italia

Venue:- Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) (Milan)

Date:- Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM IST – 08:00 PM (GMT)

INT vs ATN Squad Player

Internazionale (INT):- Andre Onana, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko, Robin Gosens, Samir Handanovic, Nikolaos Botis, Aleksandar Stankovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Dennis Curatolo, Alex Cordaz, Gabriel Brazao, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi, Roberto Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Danilo DAmbrosio, Stefan De Vrij, Joaquin Correa, Romelu Lukaku, Issiaka Kamate, Raoul Bellanova, Dalbert Henrique, Alessandro Fontanarosa, Valentin Carboni, and Mattia Zanotti.

Atalanta (ATN):- Ademola Lookman, Khadim Ndiaye, Caleb Okoli, Nadir Zortea, Francesco Rossi, Tommaso Bertini, Simone Muratore, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini, Joakim Maehle, Hans Hateboer, Ederson dos Santos, Duvan Zapata, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Jeremie Boga, Brandon Soppy, Lukas Vorlicky, Luis Muriel, Marco Sportiello, Rasmus Hojlund, Jose Luis Palomino, Mario Pasalic, and Merih Demiral.

INT vs ATN Lineups Player

Internazionale (INT):- Andre Onana, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi, Denzel Dumfries, Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Atalanta (ATN):- Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Giorgio Scalvini, Joakim Maehle, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Jeremie Boga, Ademola Lookman, and Rasmus Hojlund.