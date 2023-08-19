INT vs MNZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Monza Serie A League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between Internazionale (INT) and Monza (MNZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Sunday 20 August 2023. This upcoming football match will be played at San Siro. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

If we talk about the previous gameplay of both teams then they both gave their best in the previous matches. Both teams had also played multiple head-to-head matches together in their previous matches and it is expected that this upcoming match will be most liked by the fans. There are so many strong players in each team who will give their best in this upcoming which will be most liked by the fans and audience at the stadium, so watch and enjoy this fantastic football match.

INT vs MNZ (Internazionale vs Monza) Match Details

Match: Internazionale and Monza

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 20 August 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: San Siro

INT vs MNZ (Internazionale vs Monza) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Stefan De Vrij, 4. Matteo Darmian, 5. Federico Dimarco, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Denzel Dumfries, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Marko Arnautovic, 11. Marcus Thuram

Monza (MNZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Michele Di Gregorio, 2. Pablo Mari, 3. Luca Caldirola, 4. Danilo D’Ambrosio, 5. Armando Izzo, 6. Patrick Ciurria, 7. Matteo Pessina, 8. Jose Machin-Dicombo, 9. Roberto Gagliardini, 10. Andrea Petagna, 11. Dany Mota

As per the exclusive reports, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema and some verified sites.