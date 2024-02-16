Sports

INT vs SAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Salernitana Serie A League

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that the Serie A-League is back with its next football match and it will be played between Internazionale (INT) and the opponent team Salernitana (SAL). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play their match against each other and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this league. It will take place at San Siro Football Stadium located in Milan, Italy and it is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 17 February 2024. Fans are excited about this upcoming match and curious to know more, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

INT vs SAL

In this league, both teams have played a total of 24 matches and performed their best which won the hearts of viewers. According to the reports, Internazionale has faced nineteen wins, one loss, or three draws in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 1st position on the points table. Salernitana has received an unwell response by facing two wins, fifteen losses, or seven draws, and the team is presently ranked in the 20th position on the points table. Both teams are going to play their second head-to-head match in this league and it will be most liked by the viewers.

INT vs SAL (Internazionale vs Salernitana) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Salernitana (INT vs SAL)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Saturday, 17th February 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
INT vs SAL Venue: San Siro

INT vs SAL (Internazionale vs Salernitana) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Alessandro Bastoni, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Benjamin Pavard, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Federico Dimarco, 8. Hakan Calhanoglu, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram

Salernitana (SAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Guillermo Ochoa, 2. Lorenzo Pirola, 3. Federico Fazio, 4. Domagoj Bradaric, 5. Norbert Gyomber, 6. Lassana Couibaly, 7. Grigoris Kastanos, 8. Antonio Candreva, 9. Giulio Maggiore, 10. Boulaye Dia, 11. Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi

It is the 25 match of both teams in this league and it will be live broadcast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Internazionale has more chances to get victory in the upcoming match against Salernitana. Most of the sources claim Internazionale will face the win. Both team players are well and none of them suffer from any injury. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes this match more interesting. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.