INT vs UDI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internazionale vs Udinese Serie A League

12 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Serie A League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Internazionale (INT) and the team will play against Udinese (UDI). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This amazing match is going to take place at San Siro, also known as UEFO category four stadium. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 10 December 2023. Various questions remain unclear about this match. We made an article and shared all the details, so read this article completely.

INT vs UDI Live Score

Both teams performed their best in this league’s previous matches and received a good response from the audience. Internazionale has faced eleven wins, two draws, or one loss and the team is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. If we talk about the other team’s previous performances based on the points table. Udinese has received an unwell response by facing one victory, nine draws, or four losses and the team is ranked in the 16th position on the points table. There are strong and active players in both teams and all will perform their best till the end which makes this match more interesting, so watch with joy.

INT vs UDI (Internazionale vs Udinese) Match Details

Match: Internazionale vs Udinese (INT vs UDI)
Tournament: Serie A League
Date: Sunday, 10th December 2023
Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)
INT vs UDI Venue: San Siro

INT vs UDI (Internazionale vs Udinese) Starting 11

Internazionale (INT) Possible Starting 11 1.Yann Sommer, 2. Stefan De Vrij, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Federico Dimarco, 5. Francesco Acerbi, 6. Nicolo Barella, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Denzel Dumfries, 9. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 10. Lautaro Martinez, 11. Marcus Thuram

Udinese (UDI) Possible Starting 11 1.Marco Silvestri, 2. Nehuen Perez, 3. Jaka Bijol, 4. Festy Ebosele, 5. Christian Kabasele, 6. Jordan Zemura, 7. Walace, 8. Roberto Pereyra, 9. Lazar Samardzic, 10. Martin Payero, 11. Issac Success

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the JioCinema online streaming platform. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Internazionale has more possibility to win this upcoming match against Udinese but nothing can be exactly said too early. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. If we talk about the weather then the climate is also clean and clear and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

