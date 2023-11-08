INTN vs FLMI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internacional vs Fluminense Brazilian Serie A

We have a piece of exciting news for football lovers, the Brazilian Seria A-League 2023 is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between Internacional (INTN) and the opponent team Fluminense (FLMI). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. This match will be played at Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda and it will begin at 03:30 am on Thursday 9 November 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match, so read completely.

In this league, both teams have played many matches and now going to play one more head-to-head match. Internacional has played a total of 32 matches in this league and faced 11 wins, 9 draws, or 12 losses in the last matches. This team is currently in 11th place on the points table. Fluminense has played a total of 31 matches and faced 13 wins, 6 draws, or 12 losses in the last matches. Both of the teams have strong and active players and they will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy. This match will be most liked by the audience and viewers.

INTN vs FLMI (Internacional vs Fluminense) Match Details

League Brazilian Serie A

Date Thursday, 9th November 2023

Time 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

INTN vs FLMI Venue: Estádio José Pinheiro Borda

INTN vs FLMI (Internacional vs Fluminense) Starting 11

Internacional (INTN) Possible Starting 11 1.Sergio Rochet, 2. Gabriel Mercado, 3. Rene Martins, 4. Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, 5. Fabricio Bustos, 6. Nicolas Hernandez, 7. Alan Patrick, 8. Johnny Cardoso, 9. Charles Aranguiz, 10. Wanderson Campos, 11. Enner Valencia