INTN vs PRNE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Internacional vs Paranaense FC Brazillian Serie A

Hello football lovers, we are going to talk about a superb football match that is going to be played between two teams one is Internacional (INTN) and the other team is Paranaense FC (PRNE). This match will begin play at 3:30 am on Thursday 11 May 2023 and this match is fully set to take place at Estádio José Pinheiro Borda. If you are also a football lover and want to know more about this wonderful then you reached the right site. Let us know the whole information about this match such as both teams, team players, reports, and more about this football match in this article.

This upcoming football match is the fourth head-to-head match of this tournament and the fans are excited to enjoy this amazing match. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament then Internacional had faced two wins, one loss, and two draws in their last five matches. On the other side, Paranaense FC had faced three wins and two losses in their last five matches of the Brazillian Serie A league. This match is said as a bang where both teams will their best which is most liked by the fans and audience.

INTN vs PRNE (Internacional vs Paranaense FC) Match Details

Match: Internacional and Paranaense FC

Tournament: Brazillian Serie A

Date: Thursday, 11 May 2023

Time: 03:30 am

Venue: Estádio José Pinheiro Borda

INTN vs PRNE (Internacional vs Paranaense FC) Starting 11

Internacional (INTN) Possible Starting 11 1.Keiller da Silva, 2. Rodrigo Moledo, 3. Rene Martins, 4. Vitor Eduardo da Silva Matos, 5. Fabricio Bustos, 6. Alan Patrick, 7. Carlos De Pena, 8. Johnny Cardoso, 9. Mauricio Prado, 10. Luiz Adriano, 11. Alexandre Zurawski

Paranaense FC (PRNE) Possible Starting 11 1.Bento Matheus Krepski, 2. Thiago Heleno, 3. Pedro Henrique Ribeiro, 4. Ze Ivaldo, 5. Khellven Douglas, 6. Vitor Bueno, 7. Hugo Moura, 8. Fernandinho, 9. Alex Santana, 10. Vitor Roque, 11. Pablo Felipe Teixeira

As to the exclusive reports, The weather is clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day which will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. There is no one player who has any major or minor injuries before this match and every player is ready to play this upcoming football match. This match will also be live telecast on SporTV television, and the football lover and fans can easily enjoy this match. Fans are so much excited to watch and enjoy this superb match and it is said that this match will be one of the best matches in this tournament.