iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Date, Launch Timeline, Specs, Features

iPhone 15 is currently gathering a lot of attention and popularity on the internet and many social media users are showing their interest in this device. There is news shared on the internet that the Apple company is going to launch the series of iPhone 15 and this news is creating a storm on the internet sites and many social media users are expressing their reactions towards this news. Let us discuss in detail the entire details about the launching news and also talk some more details related to this device in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources, there is a picture shared on the internet that claims it is iPhone 15 series. The exact information about this news is not clear but our sources fetch some details after a deep study. It is shared that this device is set to launch in September 2023 after the successes of the previous launches of iPhone models. This iPhone 15 series contain the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the images of these devices are currently circulating on various social media pages. Scroll down to know more about the features of this device and more.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Date

It is shared that this series is coming with major updates which will be most liked by people and iPhone users. The launching news of this model is determined as per the previous launch of iPhone 14 which was released in September 2022. Currently, the company did not announce the launching date of this phone but it is shared that it will be available in the market for sale soon. The price of this smartphone is expected between Rs. 1,20,000 to Rs. 1,40,000 following the previous model’s prices. This series of devices are coming with a punch-hole display design. This device contains lots of features that will be most liked by the people and users but the exact and confirmed details are not cleared yet.

The Apple company is one of the successful companies and this company also design and made various other electronic devices, such as mac book, laptops, and more. iPhone is one of the most expensive and amazing smartphones. Lots of people like to buy this phone because the features of this device are so different form the other smartphones.