iPhone 7 Being Offered at Rs 23,499 on Flipkart, Details Here Specs & Features :- iPhone has been the most expensive and aspirational smartphone in India. In order to grab the vast market in the country, Apple has been offering discounts and price cuts on the older phones to make them affordable to the buyers. The latest iPhone to enter in the list is the iPhone 7 whose base variant with 32GB of storage is now being offered for as low as 23,499 via Flipkart.

iPhone 7 Being Offered at Rs 23,499 on Flipkart

While the phone is currently listed on the e-commerce portal for Rs 24,999 for all buyers, however, the ICICI Bank credit card users get an extra discount of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase of the phone which brings down its price to Rs. 23,499.

Apart from the above-mentioned offer, Flipkart is also offering a 5 percent unlimited cash back on its Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders. Also, there is an exchange offer that can be clubbed along with the bank discount to bring down the price of the iPhone 7 further by a maximum of Rs. 11,850.

Talking about the phone, the price makes it affordable and is a great option in terms of its aspirational value. The iPhone 7 also brings with itself an impressive spec sheet and a slightly dated, yet classy design. Talking about the outer look, the phone features a matte finished aluminum body which is paired to a manageable 4.7-inch Retina IPS display capable of running at a maximum resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels.

iPhone 7 Being Price at Rs 23,499

Under the hood, there’s a 64-bit A10 Fusion chipset that can process basic tasks and handle apps of daily use quite well. Apple also promises a good battery life with the phone. However, the highlight of the phone is its 12-megapixel rear camera with an aperture size of f/1.8 and support for PDAF and OIS. The rear camera on the device is quite adept at clicking good pictures in both low and well-lit situations.

With iOS 13.3 currently available for the iPhone 7, the device now also gets access to some fancy new camera tricks and general improvements in its picture-taking abilities that were not seen when the smartphone was launched back in 2016.

iPhone 7 Specification & Features

Hence the iPhone 7 32GB is a good deal at its sale price. So if you are to enter into the iOS ecosystem, the deal makes it a good entry-level iOS phone.