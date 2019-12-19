IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: YASHASVI JAISWAL HEADS TO RAJASTHAN ROYALS FOR RS 2.4 CR :- The most awaited event for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League i.e., IPL 2020 player auction, is all set to be held next week. With this upcoming IPL Auction 2020, there are many big names to go under the hammer as the franchises also look to find the ultimate pieces to build their team.

IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates

#IPLAuction2020

There are about total number of 971 players (713 Indians and 258 overseas players) who had registered for this year’s IPL auction. Furthermore, from these, only 332 have been shortlisted by franchises.

There are going to be total of eight teams that are going to look to fill 73 slots as well as maximum 29 overseas players can be picked. The IPL 2020 auction is also going to be a one-day affair and along with that foreign players are now likely to be the grab the major attraction.

The most awaited IPL 2020 Auction is all set to begin this month on next week for which the BCCI had already confirmed the date and the location. The IPL 2020 Auction is going to be held in Kolkata this year on December 19.

IPL 2020 Auction Time Date and Venue

This is going to be the first time ever when Kolkata is hosting the IPL auction. The event is all set to start at 2:30 pm on the above mentioned date and in addition to that it will go on till evening. On the other hand, the BCCI had changed the timing of the auction a few years back in order to draw the maximum viewers.

In the meantime, the full list of players is likely to be released before the auction but at the same time, the big names to go under the hammer comprises of hard-hitting batsman Robin Uthappa, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat as well as overseas stars such as Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn.

IPL Auction 2020 Player List

In addition to that, Uthappa is also expected to be the most wanted after Indian player and has the highest base price of Rs 1.5 crore. He is also going to be a part of the first set of players to go under the hammer that also comprises of Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan.

Amid overseas players, Glenn Maxwell is expected start a bidding war. The Aussie all-rounder is also going to be accessible for a base price of Rs 2 crore along with that it is also part of the second set that comprises of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews.

How To Watch IPL Auction 2020 Live Streaming

The 2020 auction for Indian Premier League can be watched on Star Sports as well as on Hotstar. The broadcaster had also confirmed the broadcasting details through a tweet which states that the auction is going to be aired on most of its channel.

The tweet reads, “December 19 from 2:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; from 3:20 PM on Select 1/1 HD,”. The IPL auction 2020 live streaming online is also going to be available on Hotstar.