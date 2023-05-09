IPL 2023: England Pacer Chris Jordan Replaces Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

We are before you with the recent update about the cricket world that Chris Jordan will join the MI squad for the rest of the season. The news is circulating in the media and cricket lovers are maintaining an eye on every piece of information. The recent update is that Chris Jordan will replace Jofra Archer for Mumbai Indians for the remaining series of Indian Premium League (IPL) 2023. The hopes of Mumbai Indians are now from Christ Jorden as he holds a good rank in international cricket. It has been reported that Jordan, 34, made his IPL debut in 2016 and has 27 wickets to his name in 28 IPL matches and also appeared in the IPL in 2022 for the Super Kings. Let’s go through the whole information that has been recovered from Mumbai. Be with us.

The recent statement has been announced by the Mumbai Indians that Chris Jorden is going to replace Jofra Archer and will join the remained squad for the rest of the season. Jofra Archer who was suffering from elbow injury issues for the past few times and also some kind of back injury will be back for rehabilitation. As Archer just returned to international cricket in 2023 and was selected for England’s ODI series against South Africa. He played well and took his best ODI match figures of 6-40 in the third match.

England Pacer Chris Jordan Replaces Jofra Archer

But his elbow and back injuries of the past have again become a matter of concern as the right-arm fast bowler had a disappointing performance during the IPL. Jofra Archer missed five matches due to injury concerns and featured in only five other games. He was able to pick only two wickets and his economy rate was steeping high at 9.50 RPO. The cricket fans have seen him struggling on the pitch. he was picked for Rs 8.25 crore by MI in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. Now Mumbai Indians have a deal of Rs 2 crore with Chris Jorden. Chris played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season.

In previous times he also played for other IPL teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The right-handed batsman has played 87 T20Is for England and has taken 96 T20I wickets. Mumbai Indians have to challenge now the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and are putting their best to turn the game into a must-win game. The expectations from Chris Jordan are high. Let’s watch how the replacement proves for Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned…………