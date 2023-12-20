CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
IPL Auction 2024 Updates: Starc, Cummins Shatter ₹20 Crore Barrier, Uncapped Indians

17 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

Here we are going to give the details on IPL Auction 2023 live updates. This article will help you to learn about the recent news, record purchases, buys, and money which is spent by all 10 franchises during the IPL mini auction 204 in Dubai. The viewers are eagerly searching for the IPL Auction 2024 live updates. There were questions about whether the 20 crore mark could be surpassed today, and both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc did it easily. Australian captain Cummins, who has had an exceptional year, topped it off by fetching a price of 20.50 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the bank to acquire the fast bowler. Read more in the next section.

However, his record stood only for a few minutes as his teammate and fellow Australian pace stalwart Mitchell Starc got snapped up for a stunning 24.75 crore by KKR. This will be his first season in the IPL in eight years. An argument was created for Daryl Mitchell. However, Daryl Mitchell was bought by CSK for almost 14 crore. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel was bought by PBKS for 11.75 crore. Further, Travis Head was chosen by SRH for 6.80 crore. As we know Travis Head was the main hero of Australia’s World Cup Final. On the other side, Alzarri Joseph was acquired for 11.50 crore. Read more in the next section.

This is the biggest IPL mega auction which is taking place in Dubai. There is a list of several players including Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and many more. The auction took place for almost 8 hours. The good news is that there is come back of Rishabh Pant in Delhi Capitals. If we talk about the whopping purse, Gujarat Titans are on top of the capacity. Sunrisers Hyderabad is on the 2nd number with a whopping purse of 34 crore. The other two franchises are Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knights Riders with a whopping purse of 30 crore.

On the other hand, if we talk Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have less amount too with 28.95 crore, 23.25, and 29.1 crore. While Mumbai Indians have a whopping purse of 17.75 crore, Lucknow Super Giants with 13.15 crore, and Rajasthan Royals with 14.5 crore. Further, there are a total of 77 slots left for the franchises to fill. If we talk about the easy format. The players are distributed into different sets on their skills. The players will choose when their names are withdrawn from the bag. IPL 2024 auction’s stock is increasing by the presence of a few players. Keep staying with this page for more updates.

