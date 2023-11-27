IPL Retention Live Updates: Dhoni Confirmed for IPL 2024 as CSK Announce Retention List

Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and all the 10 teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have to submit their final retained and released list on November 26 before the December auctions are held. There has been a lot of speculation on which players are going to be traded and which ones are going to be released. One of the most talked about players is likely to be transferred from Gujarat (GT) to Mumbai (MI). According to the reports, the GT captain is likely to go to his former team Mumbai for an amount of ₹15 crores (excluding the transfer fee). Hardik Pandya is said to get a 50% transfer fee, while GT will get the other 50%.