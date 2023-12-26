IPT vs LEI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ipswich Town vs Leicester City English Championship League

Today, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The English Tournament 2023 is back and it going to play its next match between Ipswich Town (IPT) and the team will play against Leicester City (LEI). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Wednesday 27 December 2023 and it will take place at Portman Road. Lots of people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, reports, predictions, and many more.

If we talk about the previous gameplay performance of both teams then it was amazing and most liked by the audience and viewers. Both teams have played a total of 23 matches in this league and going to play their first head-to-head match. Ipswich Town has faced nineteen wins, one draw, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Ipswich Town has faced sixteen wins, four draws, or three losses, and the team is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table.

IPT vs LEI (Ipswich Town vs Leicester City) Match Details

Match: Ipswich Town vs Leicester City (IPT vs LEI)

Tournament: English Championship League

Date: Wednesday, 27th December 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

IPT vs LEI Venue: Portman Road

IPT vs LEI (Ipswich Town vs Leicester City) Starting 11

Ipswich Town (IPT) Possible Starting 11 1.Vaclav Hladky, 2. Leif Davis, 3. Harry Clarke, 4. Luke Woolfenden, 5. Cameron Burgess, 6. Nathan Broadhead, 7. Massimo Luongo, 8. Samy Morsy, 9. Wes Burns, 10. George Hirst, 11. Conor Chaplin

Leicester City (LEI) Possible Starting 11 1.Mads Hermansen, 2. James Justin, 3. Ricardo Pereira, 4. Jannik Vestergaard, 5. Wout Faes, 6. Wilfred Ndidi, 7. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 8. Kasey McAteer, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Kelechi Iheanacho, 11. Stephy Mavididi

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. It is quite hard to confirm the team winning prediction of either team who will face victory either both team. Presently, nothing can be said because the previous matches of both teams were mostly similar. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is injured. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. This match will certainly be one of the best matches.