Technology

iQOO 12 5G Launch Date in India Set For December 12 Check Full Specs and More

6 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a great news has come stating that the launch date for the iQOO 12 5G in India has been unveiled, and it will be available for purchase on Amazon. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The official launch date for the iQOO 12 5G in India has been disclosed, with the successor to the iQOO 11 set to be unveiled in the country on December 12th. The brand has further affirmed that this flagship phone will be accessible through Amazon. It’s worth noting that the iQOO 12 will mark the debut of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India.

iQOO 12 5G Launch Date in India

While there have been leaks about an iQOO 12 Pro, its release in India appears to be less likely. According to a promotional poster image released by iQOO, the iQOO 12 5G is scheduled for an India launch on December 12th. The poster provides a glimpse of the rear camera design, aligning with previously leaked renders and live photos seen in recent weeks. Furthermore, the poster confirms the availability of a BMW Motorsport special edition model, reminiscent of the iQOO 11 Legend.

iQOO 12 5G Launch Date in India

Following its official unveiling, the iQOO 12 will be made available for purchase on Amazon. The iQOO 12 Pro made an appearance on Geekbench, revealing its specifications including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and the presence of the Android 14 operating system. However, considering that the iQOO 11 Pro did not see an Indian release, it is improbable that the brand will launch the iQOO 12 Pro in India. This model is anticipated to remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

iQOO 12 5G Specifications:

– Display: The iQOO 12 is expected to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE OLED display featuring a high refresh rate of up to 144Hz and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

– Chipset: The phone is officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

– RAM and Storage: It is rumored to offer up to 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB of internal storage.

– Operating System: Out of the box, the iQOO 12 is anticipated to run Android 14 with Origin OS 4.0.

– Cameras: The iQOO 12 5G is said to sport a camera setup that includes a 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary sensor equipped with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens.

– Battery and Fast Charging: The device is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with the support of rapid 120W fast charging.

