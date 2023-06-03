iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Date, Check Full Specification Features

We are sharing with you the recent announcement that iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The iQoo has revealed that Neo 7 Pro will be launched at the June end. The news is trending over the internet and people are searching for its key specifications and features. The upgraded version of Neo 7, the new Neo 7 Pro is, making its presence over the media platforms and phone enthusiasts are looking for it. What premium features will iQoo is going to offer, is the talk of the town. We are also sourcing information regarding the features and expectations of the people about the upcoming smartphone. Let’s see what the phone is going to unveil before us.

If we talk about Neo 7, it was launched on February 16, 2023, with a starting price of Rs. 29,999. Now the expected price of Neo 7 pro will be around Rs 40,000 as per the leaked information. As the smartphone is offering premium features and a flagship chipset, the high price in comparison to Neo 7 is suspected. Some information is leaked by Tipstar are telling that it may be launched on June 20. Tipster Paras Guglani also shared in his Tweet that iQoo is going to offer Neo 7 Pro in a single black colour variant.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India

Now we are going to share its features that are surfacing on the internet. Reports are telling us that Neo 7 Pro 5G will be showing a display of a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED. The refresh rate is going to be 144 Hz and the brightness level would be 1,300 nits. It would be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powered with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

If we talk about the camera unit, it’s going to be a triple rear camera with 50- megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The front camera is offering a 16-megapixel sensor that is nice to capture stunning selfies. Storage would be 16 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. The fast charging support of 120w and a 5,000mAh battery will be there. The estimated weight of the handset is between 190 and 195 grams.

As the features are looking promising with its high-resolution display, powerful camera setup, fast charging capabilities, and ample storage options, it’s going to hit the Indian market with a bang. The iQoo enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for its launch. If you are the one who is thinking of buying a new smartphone then waiting is worth it. Stay tuned for more updates.