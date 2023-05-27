iQoo Neo 7 Pro Tipped to Launch in India Check Full Specification Features Images

The good news is coming for smartphone lovers that iQoo Neo 7 pro is going to launch in Indian in June. People are very excited to know the price and features of this new model. This news is going viral on the internet and getting much attention. Neo 7 Pro Tipped is launching in India in June. This news is circulating on the internet. The curiosity of people increasing to buy the iQoo Neo 7 Pro. People have many quarries regarding this news. People want to know the excellent specifications of this new model. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, the Neo company is launching iQoo Neo 7 Pro in India. This new model is going to launch in India in June. This model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 6.78-inch FHD + AMOLED display. Further, the model is featured by a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The charging process is very fast as it is reported 5,000mAh. This new model of iQoo is launching in India soon. It has 120W flash charging support. The launch date is announced by Nipun Marya. Nipun Marya is the CEO od the iQoo in India.

iQoo Neo 7 Pro Tipped to Launch in India

The demand for this model is increasing before the launch. As per reports, this is going to launch in the next month of 2023. It is featured an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. Further, the CEO of iQoo Nipun Marya also shared the poster on his Twitter which is captioned “Powering Soon”. The name of this new model is present in the shared picture. It is enough to get the hint for the people. The new model of iQoo is powered by a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. People can use the phone for at least 2 days without charging.

Further, it has OIS supported 50-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera of this new model is featured by a 16-megapixel. Now, the wait is over for smartphone lovers because the iQoo Neo 7 5G with an octo-core is going to launch in India in June. It has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The storage feature is also excellent. The storage is up to 256GB of UFS3.1. It has three rear cameras. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Now, people have eager to know what is the price of this model. So let us tell you that the price of iQoo Neo 7 5G 8GB+ 128GB is Rs. 29,999 while the price of 12GB+256GB is Rs. 33,999. Further, the company is also offering various color options. The company is offering Frost Blue and Interstellar black color options.