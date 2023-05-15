iQoo Neo 7T 5G Launched in India Price, Specifications Features Leaked and More

It is coming out that the iQoo Neo 7T 5G’s phone price and speciation have leaked and this news is running on the top of the internet sites. Recently, iQoo Neo 7 5G was launched in Indian Market in February 2023 and this device was equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is going to launch and unveil the iQoo Neo 7T 5G in India and this news is generating a great buzz on the internet sites. In this article, we shared some more details about this phone and we are going to share the complete information related to this device such as price, release, features, and more.

Now the price, features, and key specifications are now surfacing on internet sites and many social media users are expressing their reactions to the launch of this device. It is shared that this device is coming in a series and the upcoming Neo series smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This device has a feature of paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM also can be said as onboard storage. The price tag of this phone is expected around Rs. 35000 and it could be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery as well. Scroll down to know its features.

iQoo Neo 7T 5G Launched in India

iQoo Neo 7T 5G carries various features and these features will be most liked by the people. It is expected with this upcoming device, it has an AMOLED display of 6.7-inch and a 50-megapixel primary reader camera sensor on the iQoo Neo 7T 5G with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It could be supported by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging which is one of the best features of this device. The exact launch date of this phone is not mentioned but it is confirmed that it will be available soon in Indian Markets.

It is said that Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with TheTechOutlook, shared the pricing and key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7T 5G, or also can be said as he leak these pieces of information. He said that the price of this device is expected between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 in India and it will available in blue and more color options. It is a good time for those people who wants to buy a new phone and we shared the complete information about this device. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics.