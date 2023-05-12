iQOO Neo 8 Launch Set for May 23 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen CheckSpecs and More

We are again before you with the update on the launching of iQOO Neo 8. The latest phone is showing presence on the internet these days. The leaked features and specifications are making waves and people are eagerly waiting for the launch of iQOO Neo 8. It has been reported that the company has made an official announcement of its launch in China.

When it’s going to unveil in India, rumours of arriving soon anytime in India are everywhere. Every time a company reveals some features about its launch, people start scrolling down to get the entire info. We are sharing with our viewers what we have sourced about the features and specifications of the latest phone that is going to debut soon. Let’s go for its specifications which are surfacing on the internet.

iQOO Neo 8 Launch Set for May 23

It is in the news that the company is going to launch two models – a standard and a Pro version. We are sharing with you the expected specifications. It is circulating that iQOO Neo 8 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout. It will be with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. It is also speculated that the Neo 8 will use a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to feature a 50MP triple-camera setup at the back.

It is expected that A 5,000mAh battery can be given in the phone with 120W fast charging support on USB Type-C charging port. It is also in the news that the RAM would be 16GB and 256 GB of internal storage. It is going to offer a triple camera setup at the back. It is also leaked that it could offer a 50-megapixel primary camera and can support a 1/1.5-inch camera sensor. It will be with 16 MP front camera sensor.

The official announcement of its launch in China has been made by the company. In China, it will be launching on May, 23 as per the reports. If we talk about the pricing of the phone, rumours are telling us that it would be between 24,000 to 29,500. For our viewers, it would be informative to know that iQOO is a subbrand of VIVO.

We have shared all the details about the specifications of the phone that have been surfacing on the internet these days. It is also believed that the iQOO Pad tablet can also be introduced during the phone launch in China. However, the launch date in India is not unveiled yet. Stay tuned…………….