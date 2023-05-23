iQoo Z7s 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Price, Specifications and More

We are before our viewers with the information about the launch of iQoo Z7s 5G. Yes, viewers. the latest addition to the iQoo Z7 series has been launched on Monday. The iQOO Z7s 5G is available for purchase through iQOO India’s website and Amazon. As the company launched the new model, people are searching for it. The smartphone is with an attractive design and superb performance at an affordable price. The device is with a good primary camera, great battery life and fast charging. We are providing with you the key specifications and features of the smartphone. Be with us till the end to get the details of the recently launched smartphone by the iQoo Z7 series.

The company launched the iQoo Z7 model in March of this year with the Dimensity 920 chipset. Now the brand is back with the updated version in the Z- series called iQOO Z7s 5G. The smartphone is almost the same as the previous design only differing in the chipset department, as the Z7s have come equipped with a Qualcomm SoC. The key specifications and features of the recent iQOO Z7s 5G model are-

iQoo Z7s 5G Launched in India

Processor – octa-core Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM – 6GB | 8GB

ROM -128GB

Battery -4500 mAh

Fast Charging -44W

Colour -Norway Blue, Pacific Night

Operating System -Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

DisplaySize -16.2 cm (6.38-inch)

Resolution -2400 × 1080

Type -FHD+ AMOLED

Touch Screen -Capacitive multi-touch

Digital Cameras

Camera -Rear: 64 MP (OIS Main camera) + 2MP

Bokeh Camera) | Front: 16 MP

Aperture -Rear:f/2.4 | Front: f/2.0

Flash -Supported

Scene Modes -Rear: Night Scene, Portrait Mod Micro Movie, 64MP, Panorama

It also includes USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and has a 3.5mm audio jack. If we talk about the pricing of the smartphone, the company is offering iQoo Z7s 5G (6GB) at Rs.18,999 and iQoo Z7s 5G (8GB) at Rs.19,999 which is quite affordable as we look at the features and specifications it is offering. Both models offer 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The brand is claiming for charging capacity can go from 0 to 50 per cent in just 24 minutes. As the information on the launch of the new model by the company is circulating, tech lovers are excited about the phone at an affordable price. The device is also dustproof and water-resistant. The handset weighs 172 grams. The phone is also representing a better screen-to-body ratio. Let’s see how it impacts on the Indian market. Stay tuned.