iQoo Z7s 5G Launched in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Price, Specifications and More

In this article, we are going to share and discuss about iQoo Z7s 5G which is going to release in India. This is a good chance for those customers who are thinking and wants to buy a new phone. Here we shared the complete information about this device and also talk some more about its importance such as key specialization, features, price, launching date, and more in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the reports, it has a price tag of Rs. 18,999 and this device is set to launch on Monday in India. Meanwhile, this phone has been launched in the Indian market and is now available to buy. Let us clear one more issue, the company had previously released the iQoo Z7 5G and now the company has launched the iQoo Z7 5G. This device is launched by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It has feature of a 4,500mAh Li-ion battery unit with 44W fast charging support. Although, it is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC. Scroll down and continue reading this article to know the feature of this smartphone.

iQoo Z7s 5G Launched in India

It offers a feature of two storage variants including 6GB or 8GB RAM and inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The base iQoo Z7s 5G of 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 18,999 while the 8GB variant has a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It will be available in different color options such as Norway Blue and Pacific Night. Both devices are easy to buy online or offline both methods. Customers can buy these devices online from the official iQoo website and through Amazon. It has a processor of Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform. The operating system of this device is Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. It has a display size of 16.2 cm (6.38 inches) and a resolution of 2400×1080. It has an FHD+ AMOLED kind of display.

If we talk about the camera then it has a rear camera of 64 MP (OIS Main camera), 2 MP (Bokeh Camera), and a front camera of 16-megapixel. It supports the Flash and has various kinds of scene modes such as Night Scene, Portrait Mode, Micro Movie, 64MP, Panorama, Dynamic Photo, and more. It has various supporting sensors such as Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, and E-compass.