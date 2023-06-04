Iranian Actresses Hengameh And Katayoun Arrested: Why They Were Arrested?

Today we are going to discuss a piece of very shocking news. Iranian Actress Hengameh and Katayoun Were Arrested. The news is viral all over the internet. The entire world gets to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Iranian Actresses Hengameh And Katayoun Arrested

We know that there are so many questions that are arising in your mind like Why they were arrested? Where are they now? Can not wearing Hijab make you under arrest if you belong to the Iranian community? Here you will get complete details about Hegame Ghaziani and Katayoun in this article. Keep reading for more details related to this case. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested for not wearing hijab. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are well-known actresses. They both were detained by the police the previous year 20th November. They supported the anti-government protest. However, even after the arrest, she was standing up for herself, she mentioned that she will stand for Iran. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini Passed away during the protest.

They both were not wearing head scarves. They avoid wearing headscarves to show their protest against the government. They have been detained. They both are in custody. They were said to be protesting against the country’s authority. She posted her video on Instagram in which she was removing her hijab. Hengameh did not say anything in her video. She just faced the camera without a hijab and turn around to make a ponytail. She also mentioned that this ac be her last post.

She also mentioned that she will stand with Iranians always. According to her, the Iranian government for the murder of 50 children. Along with Hengameh, Katayoun Riahi was also arrested. She is currently 60 years old. She was not wearing a hijab when she gave an interview in September. All the people belonging to Iranian cinema were said to be already under pressure. The directors like Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof were arrested. This was all about Hengameh and Katayoun’s arrest. The matter is still not resolved. We will update you as soon as we get more details about this case. So, stay tuned to Dekh news for more details.