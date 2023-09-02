Iraq: Iran Pilgrims Among 16 Dead in Crash CCTV Video Footage

Recently, almost 16 people lost their lives in a road accident that happened in Iraq. As per the sources, 16 people in most Iranians were killed in road accidents. Currently, this news is on the top of social media and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. This article will help you to learn about recent viral news. The current, Iran crash accident news left the whole world in shock. There are many families who lost their loved ones in this accident. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and creates a huge controversy. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that in a road accident north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, 16 people lost their lives, mostly Iranian people. This fatal accident occurred on a road linking two cities in Iraq’s northern Salahuddin province. Further, there are injured victims found. On September 2, 203, the State news agency INA reported, about the recent accident in Iran. This news is circulating all around the internet and creates a huge controversy. People want to know what was the cause of the accident.

Iraq: Iran Pilgrims Among 16 Dead

Further, 13 people were also injured. Their treatment is ongoing in Iran’s hospital. The condition is very critical for the injured people. The horrible incident happened between Dujail and Samarra. The authority did not detail the cause of the accident but said most of the dead were Muslim pilgrims from Iran. This news became the year of the news channel headlines. The incident took place near the city of Varzaghan, in East Azerbaijan province. As we know road accidents are increasing day by day due to poor driving experience and overspeeding. The accident happened on Friday. More information is mentioned below.

If you are searching for the names of the victims let us tell you that authority has not revealed the names of the victims yet. The victim's personal detail is unknown at this time.