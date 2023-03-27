IRE vs FRA Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Euro Qualifiers Scorecard

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a very famous and outstanding Euro Qualifiers league is all set to entertain its fans with powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Ireland vs France. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best for winning the match. All the fans are also very excited about the match as they want to support their favorite team. Now fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the IRE vs FRA match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Now both teams are ready to face each other in the playground and this match is going to be more enjoyable and interesting. The Euro Qualifiers match between Ireland vs France will be played at Aviva Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the players are also very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Euro Qualifiers

Team: Ireland (IRE) vs France (FRA)

Day: Tuesday

Date: 28th March 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Ireland (IRE) Possible Playing 11: 1. Caoimhin Kelleher, 2. Matt Doherty, 3. Dara O’Shea, 4. Andrew Omobamidele, 5. Nathan Collins, 6. Jayson Molumby, 7. Alan Browne, 8. Callum O’Dowda, 9. William Smallbone, 10. Michael Obafemi, 11. Evan Ferguson

France (FRA) Possible Playing 11: 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Dayot Upamecano, 3. Jules Kounde, 4. Theo Hernandez, 5. Ibrahima Konate, 6. Antoine Griezmann, 7. Adrien Rabiot, 8. Kingsley Coman, 9. Aurelien Tchouameni, 10. Kylian Mbappe, 11. Randal Kolo Muani

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are also ready to entertain their fans. This match is going to be played between Ireland vs France on 28th March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Aviva Stadium. Now many people are very curious to know about recent match results. The IRE team won 0 matches and the FRA team won 1 match. On the basis of the scoreboard, the FRA team has more chances to win the match. Let's see which team will win the match.