IRE-XI vs FIN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Ireland XI vs Finland Dream11 ECC T10 League

16 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back with a great piece of news for cricket lovers because we are going to talk about the next match of the Dream11 ECC T10 Tournament. This cricket match is set to be played between two teams: Ireland XI (IRE-XI) and Finland (FIN). Both of the teams have large numbers of fans around the world and so many are waiting for this upcoming match. This match will begin play at 12:00 am on Saturday 7 October 2023 and this match will take place at Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain. Here, we shared all the available details about this match and also talked about the points table, scores, and more of both teams.

IRE-XI vs FIN Live Score

Lots of people are expecting that this match will be one of the most liked matches of this tournament and it won the hearts of many. Both teams have played two matches in this tournament and now going to play thier first head-to-head match of this tournament. Ireland XI has faced two wins in the last two matches of this tournament and ranked in the 2nd position of the points table. Finland has faced two losses and ranked in the 4th position of the points table. Both will give their best and this makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

IRE-XI vs FIN (Ireland XI vs Finland) Match Details

Match: Ireland XI vs Finland (IRE-XI vs FIN)
Tournament: Dream11 ECC T10 League
Date: Saturday, 7th October 2023
Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)
IRE-XI vs FIN Match Venue: Cartama Oval Cartama, Cartama, Spain

IRE-XI vs FIN (Ireland XI vs Finland) Playing 11

Ireland XI (IRE-XI) Possible Playing 11 1.Liam Doherty, 2. Cameron Melly, 3. Seamus Lynch(WK), 4. Jared Wilson(C), 5. John McNally, 6. Gavin Hoey, 7. Scott Macbeth, 8. Mike Frost, 9. Adam Kennedy, 10. Samuel Harbinson, 11. Oliver Riley

Finland (FIN) Possible Playing 11 1.Aravind Mohan(WK), 2. Jordan O Brien (WK), 3. Vanraaj Padhaal, 4. Faheem Nellancheri, 5. Matthew Jenkinson, 6. Amjad Sher(C), 7. Nicholas Salonen, 8. Atif Rasheed, 9. Raaz Muhammad, 10. Akhil Arjunan, 11. Ziaur Rehman

If we talk about the points table, there are more chances that Ireland XI will win this match but nothing can be said too early. Finland can also change the whole league by winning this match. However, nothing can be said at this time, so watch and enjoy it. This match is set to live telecast on Fancode where the fans can easily enjoy it. No one in the players has any injury. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clear on the match day. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports topics.

