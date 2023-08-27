Is 03 Greedo Dead or Alive? What Happened to 03 Greedo? Death Hoax Rumours

It is coming forward that 03 Greedo passed away and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media pages. But some sources claimed that he is still alive the news of his death is just a piece of fake news. It creates great confusion among people and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this topic. He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer from the Watts neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles located in California. Let’s continue this article and learn more about himself and his death rumor, so keep reading.

Let you clarify first that he is still alive. No, he is not dead because there are no official reports and confirmed news has been shared that he is no more. Recently, fake news of his death was shared on the internet and this rumor went viral. Lots of people and netizens began sharing this fake news of his death on the internet without conforming which resulted in his death news going viral and spreading across the world. Our sources have confirmed the rumor of his death after a deep search. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Is 03 Greedo Dead or Alive?

His career has been marked by notable achievements and challenges that made him a successful person. His real name is Jason Jamal Jackson but he is mostly known as 03 Greedo around the world. He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer from the Watts neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles, California. He was born on 26 July 1987 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is currently 36 years old and he is also known as Greedy Giddy among his fans. He gained a lot of popularity after releasing his mixtapes and albums, including “God Level” and “The Wolf of Grape Street.”

Unfortunately, he led to a 20-year prison sentence in 2018 for drug trafficking and firearm possession. He remained productive in creating music and recently, he was released in early 2023 offering him an opportunity to continue his musical journey. After coming out of his death rumor, lots of people were curious to know his current health status but we confirmed above in this article that he is still alive. He was released from prison on 12 January 2023 which marked a significant moment in his life and career. These kinds of rumors are shared to get popularity but we confirmed above in this article that he is not dead.