Is Aamir Majid Dead Or Alive? Arrest And Charge Death Hoax Rumours Explained!

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Indian moto vlogger, biker, and actor Aamir Majeed are rumored to be dead. The news is actively doing the rounds in the media complex. Is he dead or alive? Let’s find out. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Rumors have made fans curious to know if is Aamir Majid dead or alive, if you are also wondering the same, read the article below to learn more about Aamir Majid and where he is now. Please read this complete article in order to get answers to all your questions about Aamir Majid.

If you are a moto vlogger lover, then you must have heard the name of Aamir Majid. He is a famous moto vlogger and singer from India. Besides, Majid is one of the huge content creators in India and has over 2.54 million subscribers on the Youtube platforms. Aamir’s craze is huge in his native country. Also, people follow and like him internationally. Aamir Majeed is garnering huge media attention and circulating in all online media sources. Furthermore, many believe that he is dead. On the other hand, many YouTubers are creating content on his death.

Is Aamir Majid Dead Or Alive?

So for all concerned, Majeed is not dead, He is alive and doing well. Also, a few hours back, he posted a video on his YouTube channel about the death of another moto vlogger, Agastya Chauhan. Fans of both the moto vloggers were fascinated to know about this, as many blame Amir for not attending the crash site of the Agusta, as the two riders were riding together at the time. people were demanding the raw video of the accident day to clear out everything and 18 hours ago, he uploaded a video clearing each situation that happened that day.

This makes it clear that Majeed is not dead; On the other hand, fans lost another moto vlogger, Agastya Chauhan, and Aamir is rumored to be dead in this controversy. Aamir Majeed has not been arrested or charged for anything. As said earlier, Aamir has been linked to Agastya Chauhan’s death, and people are blaming and blaming him for Chauhan’s unexpected death. Along with this, many YouTubers have also made videos on this topic, many are giving clarification on this incident, while many claim that it was over speed. No charges have yet been filed against the Moto vlogger, and no updates have been released regarding Agastya’s death. For further information stay tuned with us.