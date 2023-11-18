Is Abe Stoklasa Dead or Alive? Famous Musician and Song Writer Abe Stoklasa Dies

Tennessee’s music scene is one of the most vibrant in the country. Nashville is home to some of the country’s most talented musicians and songwriters. Unfortunately, one of Nashville’s brightest stars is no more. Nashville’s beloved music industry lost a true trailblazer on November 17th, 2023. A brave battle with cancer claimed the life of 38-year-old musician, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Abe Stoklasa. His life was full of incredible talent and a love for music.

Abe Stoklasa was born into a musical family in Princeton, Missouri, and moved to Tennessee when he was 14. He had a unique voice and was able to play all kinds of instruments, from guitar to piano to saxophone to pedal steel. He was inspired by different genres, from rock to pop to country to jazz, and his unique style resonated with people all over the world. He went on to become a successful songwriter and co-wrote some of the biggest hits of all time, including Chris Lane’s “Fix”, Tim McGraw’s “How I’ll Always Be”, Billy Currington’s “Give It to Me Straight”, and Charles Kelley’s “Leaving Nashville”. His work has been featured on the albums of some of the biggest names in the music industry, including David Nail and Blake Shelton. He’s been recognized for his amazing songwriting skills with awards from the ASCAP, MusicRow, and NSAI.

Abe Stoklasa passed away on November 17th, 2023 at his Nashville home after a lengthy battle with cancer. In 2021, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Despite the illness, Stoklasa was optimistic that he would make a full recovery. He continued to create and share his music with his fans, but his condition deteriorated over time. Despite his best efforts, the disease eventually took his life. The specifics of Stoklasa's illness and treatment will remain confidential out of respect for his family.

We can all take comfort in the fact that Abe Stoklasa's legacy is bigger than just his music. He was one of Nashville's most influential and respected songwriters, inspiring many to follow their dreams. He also made a lot of contributions to music and education, like the American Society of Composers, Artellers, and MusiCares. We'll always remember Abe for his contributions to the music world, and his life and work will stay with us for generations to come.