Is Akshay Kumar Dead or Still Alive? Akshay Kumar’s Death In Paradise, Rumours

Recently Akshay Kumar’s name has come on the internet. It is trending on social media platfroms due to his death news. But there is no confirmation of the actor’s death. Since the news has come on the internet it circulate on social media platfroms. Akshay Kumar, one of the best Bollywood actors since his passing news came many people are shocked. They have been expressing their deep condolences to his family. But as we all know nowadays rumors increasing day by day and this news can also be part of them. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Recently we received a message on WhatsApp regarding Akshay Kumar. It is being claimed in the viral message that he has passed away. Since the news has come on the internet this news left many questions in people's minds.

Is Akshay Kumar Dead or Still Alive?

As per the report, a well-known Indian-Canadian actor Akshay Kumar is not dead. He is totally safe and alive. The rumours spreading on social media about Akshay Kumar's death are baseless and false. People should not believe such news without any official confirmation. The actor's fake death news has gained huge attention from the people. His death rumour has been making headlines on the internet.

As far as we know, Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. But he is professionally known as Akshay Kumar. He was born on 9 September 1967 in Amritsar, Punjab, India. He is an Indian-born naturalised Canadian actor and movie producer. He works in Hindi cinema. In over 30 years of acting, he has emerged in more than 100 movies. Due to their best work, he achieved many awards including two national Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. In 1991 he started his career with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with actor thriller Khailadi.