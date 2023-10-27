Is Aliza Sehar Dead or Alive? Aliza Sehar’s Current Health in Critical Condition

Aliza Sehr was a Pakistani vlogger who made a name for herself by posting videos about her life in the countryside, the culture, and the food. She had millions of fans on both YouTube (1.5 million) and TikTok (1.8 million). But her life ended shockingly and tragically when she supposedly killed herself after a compromising video of her went viral. Aliza Sehar’s date of birth is unknown, but she was believed to have been between 23 and 25 years old when she passed away. She was born in the small town of Hasilpur in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Her family was middle-class, and she was Chaudhry’s and Rukhsana’s daughter. She had one brother, Aun Saeed. He’s also a YouTube star who runs a channel called ‘Aun Saeed family vlogs’. Aliza Sehar did her matriculation in Hasilpur from the Government Girls School and then went on to finish her bachelor’s degree in art from the Government Post Graduate College, for Women, Hasilpur.

Is Aliza Sehar Dead or Alive?