Is Aliza Sehar Dead or Alive? Aliza Sehar’s Current Health in Critical Condition

Aliza Sehr was a Pakistani vlogger who made a name for herself by posting videos about her life in the countryside, the culture, and the food. She had millions of fans on both YouTube (1.5 million) and TikTok (1.8 million). But her life ended shockingly and tragically when she supposedly killed herself after a compromising video of her went viral. Aliza Sehar’s date of birth is unknown, but she was believed to have been between 23 and 25 years old when she passed away. She was born in the small town of Hasilpur in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
Her family was middle-class, and she was Chaudhry’s and Rukhsana’s daughter. She had one brother, Aun Saeed. He’s also a YouTube star who runs a channel called ‘Aun Saeed family vlogs’. Aliza Sehar did her matriculation in Hasilpur from the Government Girls School and then went on to finish her bachelor’s degree in art from the Government Post Graduate College, for Women, Hasilpur.
Is Aliza Sehar Dead or Alive?
Aliza Sehar’s troubles started when someone posted a video of her on social media showing her acting inappropriately on a call with an unknown person. The video was recorded without her permission and shared online. It quickly went viral and was seen on WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube. Aliza was subjected to a lot of cyberbullying and criticism after the video was posted, which hurt her image and caused her a lot of distress. Sehar even tried to kill herself with poison. She was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition but is expected to make a full recovery. Her family and friends are keeping her in their prayers as she recovers.
After the video scandal, Aliza was struggling with depression and mental health issues. She was also getting slammed by her family and the public for using the video to hurt their reputation. On October 25th, 2023, Aliza hung herself in her Karachi home ceiling fan. Aliza’s brother posted the news on his YouTube page and asked people to pray for her soul. He accused the man who had leaked the video of causing his sister to take her own life. The incident had a huge effect not only on Sehar and her career but also on her fans and social media users. A lot of people came out in support of Aliza and spoke out against the leak and cyberbullying. They called for justice for the man who had made the video and called for stricter laws to protect people’s privacy online and stop cyberbullying.
