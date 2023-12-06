Is Amanda From Summer House Pregnant? Who is Amanda From Summer House?

There is a piece of news emerging that Amanda Batula is pregnant and the news of her pregnancy is getting a lot of attention. She is a reality TV personality who gained huge fame through her role on the Bravo TV show “Summer House”. She is also an active user of social media and has a large number of fans around the world who are showing their interest to know more about her pregnancy. It is creating a great buzz and become a topic of discussion. So, we made an article and shared all the details related to this topic in this article.

Let us clarify that she is not pregnant and the buzz about her pregnancy started spreading when she had some stomach troubles, so she got tested to check if she was expecting a baby. Still, many questions remain such as who is his partner, who is Amanda, why is he getting attention, what happened to her, and much more. Our sources have collected all the available details related to this topic and we have also talked about it in detail, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Is Amanda From Summer House Pregnant?

It was reported that she had some stomach problems and she took a test to see if she could get pregnant, but she did not. She shared with her partner, Kyle Cooke, that she wasn’t sure what was causing her discomfort, but she didn’t think it was pregnancy. Later the next day, she took the test, and she was not pregnant. The couple also talked about the good things about their relationship, like being married, having money, and being adults. If we talk about her health status, she still faces health concerns as seen in her previous experiences, such as her fertility test in season 7 of Summer House. Keep reading…

Furthermore, she was born on 24 July 1991 in Hillsborough, New Jersey. She finished her graduation from the University of Connecticut and earned a Communications Design degree. She is in a relationship with Kyle Cooke. When he heard that Amanda was not pregnant he had different feelings. He seemed a little sad about the result and in an interview, he shared that a part of him was hoping for a positive outcome. Her name is making headlines because of her pregnancy and many were expecting that she is pregnant but it is fake. She is not pregnant and there is no other information has been shared.