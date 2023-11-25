Is Amber Rex Dead or Alive? Lima OH, Woman Died in Tragic Crash, CCTV Video Footage

Amber Rex was killed in a Thanksgiving Eve car accident, according to reports. The victim was identified as Amber Rex, At a very young age, she was from Ohio and died from injuries sustained in the crash. No further details have been released about the accident. Amber Rex’s death is currently unknown, and unconfirmed rumors have circulated that she was involved in a car accident back in November of 2023. Amber Rex was an active member of the beauty school community in Lima, Ohio, where she worked as a beauty school teacher since 2006.

She was known for her close relationships with her students and community. She was described as “one of the best of the best” by one of her students. Amber was a loving and caring person who was active on social media and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Nate, and their children. Amber was a beloved member of the Lima community and her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew her.

