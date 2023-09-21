Is Angela Lee Dead or Alive? Canadian-born American Martial Artist Passed Away

Angela Lee has gathered a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages over the past few days. Her death hoax is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and lots of rumors have also begun flowing. She is a Canadian-born American professional mixed martial artist and she is also known by her nickname Unstoppable around the world. Now, her death news is creating a buzz on the internet but some sources claim it is fake news and she is still alive. It baffled many people and her loved ones, so let’s continue this article to learn more about this topic.

In 2017, she was involved in a terrible accident when her vehicle somersaulted. At the time of this accident, her car flipped over about six times. She was trying to kill herself and stated that she dozed off behind the wheel. Now, the accident of her vehicle is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and it is making headlines on social media. Recently, she disclosed her mental health issues that caused her to consider suicide days before a match. She shared these details through a post online on Tuesday. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Is Angela Lee Dead or Alive?

She shared and claimed in this post that, she was suffering a difficult weight loss when she recognized that her body was fighting against me, and I had run out of time.” She eventually “broke.” After coming out of this post, lots of rumors and hoaxes about her passing began circulating but our sources confirmed that she is still alive. It is confirmed that she is alive and the rumors began circulating when she shared her experiences when she was involved in an accident in 2017. It was a suicide attempt and she planned to kill herself.

Let us discuss more about herself, Angela Seung Ju Pucci is her real name but she is mostly known as Angela Lee and Unstoppable around the world. She was born on 8 July 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and she is known as a Canadian-born American professional mixed martial artist. Presently, she competes in the atomweight and strawweight. She is currently unmarried and 27 years old and there are no details coming out about her relationship. Recently, she shared her experience of her accident that happened in 2017 which led to her death hoax. Our sources confirmed that she is alive and it was a fake rumor.