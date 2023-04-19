Is Asia’s Horse Racing Scene Improving?

Certain countries in Asia have always shown an enduring love for horse racing. In many regions of the continent such as Japan and Singapore, the sport has a huge following.

The issue for Asia is the fact that even their biggest races get little coverage in other parts of the world. Is this because those top meetings are less interesting or is there a need for greater promotion?

The Big Draw

In other countries where horse racing has a long history, little attention has been paid to Asian meetings over the years. There is a sense that, while there are some top events on the continent, the scene needs to improve as a whole.

The biggest event here is the Japan Cup and this is where interest in Asian racing intensifies. Millions of people tune it to watch while punters around the world are actively seeking horse racing betting tips for this major meeting.

The Japan Cup was first run in 1981. It’s a relatively new addition to the Asian horse racing calendar, but the impressive prize money quickly made it one of the most prestigious events in the country.

It takes place annually at the Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu and this is an event for thoroughbreds aged three years and above. A host of top Asian horses have won this race in the past, while famous overseas jockeys including Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori have been on board. While the Japan Cup is undoubtedly the standout race, there are many more top events to enjoy.

The Big Five

Along with the Japan Cup, there are some seriously impressive horse races taking place across Asia in any sporting year. Here are five of the best, but there are many more to enjoy. The focus remains on the same country as we take a look at the Japanese Derby,

It’s referred to locally as the Tokyo Yushun and it’s been a part of the local horse racing scene since 1932. It’s the equivalent of the Epsom Derby from the UK, with both races being restricted to three-year-old horses.

With a smaller prize purse on offer, there are fewer overseas entries in this event, but the Tokyo Yushun remains as a prestigious race.

While Japan has an equivalent of the Epsom Derby, it also has an answer to the UK Grand National. The Nakayama Grand Jump is one of only two Grade 1 steeplechases in the country, but it is so well supported that it has become one of the richest jump races in the world.

It was first held in 1999 and it now takes place on an annual basis at the Nakayama course. While it may not be as testing as the Aintree Grand National, the Nakayama Grand Jump features challenging fences around 4250 metres of the track.

Outside Japan

While Japan is a great hub for horse racing in Asia, there are some top class events taking place in other regions of the continent. In fact, many would argue that the Dubai World Cup is the most prestigious event of them all.

There is certainly a case to be made, based on the fact that this is the richest horse race in the world. With a reported prize purse of $12 million in 2023, the Dubai World Cup is certain to attract top entries.

Its history is relatively sparse in comparison to the big races in Japan. A relative newcomer, the Dubai World Cup was first held in 1996.

There are many more prestigious horse races across the continent. Hong Kong is a vibrant hub for the sport and many top events have been in place for decades. The Hong Kong Sprint, a quickfire race over just six furlongs, is the highlight for many.

India is, perhaps, the biggest growth area as far as horse racing is concerned. The population is mad about sport in general, and their biggest equestrian event is the Indian Derby, a race for thoroughbred horses which was first run back in 1943.

A Greater Reach

Serious racegoers around the world already know about the quality of events in Asia. Using the Japan Cup as an example, this is one of the richest horse races in the world, and it’s guaranteed to attract top horses and jockeys as a result.

Live streaming and access via subscription TV allows viewers to tune in, but can these events be put in front of a bigger audience?

Asian horse racing doesn’t need to improve: It simply needs to become more widely acknowledged outside of its own continent. Potentially, organizers could introduce an event with even bigger prize money, as Australia did with The Everest.

For casual horse racing fans, these top events need to make their way into regular TV broadcasters’ lists. When that happens, more people will know about the strength and depth of horse-racing all-over Asia.