Is Asonta Gholston Dead or Alive? Asonta from Love After Lockup Dead After Police Chase

Do you know that a piece of shocking news came on the internet in which everyone is asking what has happened to Asonta Gholston? Is Asonta Gholston dead, within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People want to know what happened to Asonta Gholston. People follow this news story continuously to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

Before knowing the Asonta Gholston situation, we ask you to tell us who is Asonta Gholston. Asonta Gholston is no small name but a cast member of The Love During Lockup. Which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet these days. But there is a bitter truth behind it going viral. It is being told that Asonta Gholston has died. Yes, you heard absolutely right. Asonta Gholston lost her life in a car accident. All of you must have got an idea from this how terrible the accident would be, due to which Asonta Gholston lost her life.

Is Asonta Gholston Dead or Alive?

Now another question may be arising in your mind from where did the news of Asonta Gholston’s death come to light? We also give you the answer to this question. As we told you earlier, he died in a car accident on Saturday, September 2, 2023, and this was revealed by Raneka himself as he appeared in the series along with Raneka, who announced that exactly one week before the season finale Assonta died first. After the news of his death, his family, star cast, and even all his fans are deeply shocked. It is not only difficult for his fans to believe but it is not possible that he has left everyone’s company in a way.

Asonta Gholston was a very hard-working and kind person but no one knew that she would lose her life in a very bad car accident. The news of the accident has come to the notice of the police and the police have also started further action on this case. Police will solve this case as soon as possible. But still, the loss of Asonta Gholston’s life is a great sorrow for the people. We pray that God rests Asonta Gholston’s soul and that Asonta Gholston’s family also recovers quickly from this terrible time.