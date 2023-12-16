CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Is Aya Asahina Pregnant? Alice In Borderland star Aya Asahina announces pregnancy

10 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that Aya Asahina is pregnant and the news about her pregnancy is running on the top of the internet sites. She is a Japanese actress, and model, most popular for her role in the successful series “Alice in Borderland”. She gained a lot of love and popularity for her amazing performance in television and series that helped her to generate so many fans around the world. Now, several questions are surfacing over the internet related to her pregnancy and many are also curious to know more about herself. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this topic in this article.

Aya Asahina

Let us tell you that she is pregnant. Yes, you heard it right, she has confirmed this. After the news of her pregnancy came out, some questions have also come up like who is Aya Asahina, who is her husband, about their relationship, when did they get married, and many more. Our sources have deeply investigated and gathered all the available details related to her and this topic. So, keep continuing your reading this article and we will try to share every single piece of information related to this topic.

Is Aya Asahina Pregnant?

On 14 December 2023, Aya shared a post on her official social media account and confirmed that she is pregnant. It is also reported that she is expecting her first baby next year. She made this announcement through a post on her Instagram page. In this post, she shared a box of roses and expressed her excitement about the expectations. Despite her pregnancy, She noted her intention to continue working but stressed the importance of prioritizing the health of her and her baby. Her husband, Kenjiro Yamashita is a popular Japanese film actor and the couple met during a project. They fell in love and got married in 2021.

Aya Asahina was born on 6 October 1993 in Sumoto, Hyogo, Japan and she is mostly called Aya-chan worldwide. She is a Japanese actress. She is also known as a Model, Television Personality, Social Media Influencer, YouTuber, and Entrepreneur. Kenjoriro was born on 24 May 1985 in Kyoto Prefecture and became a Japanese actor. He is also known as a dancer, and radio personality. He has worked in various TV dramas and films, including notable roles in productions like “Pan to Bus to Nidome no Hatsukoi” but is mostly known for his dance performances. Presently, the couple is getting attention because a new member is going to join them, maybe in next year. We will udapte you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

