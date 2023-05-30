Is Bad Bunny Gay? Rapper Once Said he views $exuality Fake Rumors Explained!

Recently about four months earlier, rumors of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s relationship gathered a lot of attention, Now, again he is getting so much popularity and it is shared that he said that he views s8xuality as ‘fluid’ following his partner’s rumors. He is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and occasional wrestler. He has a large number of fans around the world who are raising lots of questions related to this matter. In this article, we shared complete information about himself and also talk why he is getting awareness.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen together in Beverly Hills in February 2023 and four months later, the rumors about their romantic relationship are still circulating on the internet sites. It is shared that he can make an appearance on the Hulu reality show, ‘The Kardashians’ following the latest speculation surrounding their relationship. After coming out with the news of his appearance in the show, it is said that the couple will be more serious about their relationship. It is shared that he had spent time with his partner’s family. His partner also shared a statement in which she said “He spent time only with me, even he given his time with my family.

Is Bad Bunny Gay?

He was spotted spending time with them at the 2023 Met Gala Kendall’s sister named Kim Kardashian. Most times, he kept his private life under wraps and he has often made news for rumors surrounding his relationship as well as his gender. In 2020, he made headlines on internet sites for his support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Now, he is getting huge popularity and attention. His partner shared some about him and thier personal life. Scroll down to know more about himself.

His complete name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and he is gathering a lot of popularity from the people and among netizens. He was born on 10 March 1994 in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico and he is currently 29 years old. He is Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and professional wrestler. He has a large number of fans around the world. Lots of people like his songs and he received various awards. He has done many events.