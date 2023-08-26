Is Bernie Marsden Dead or Alive? Check former Whitesnake guitarist’s Work Passed Away

Bernie Marsden was an English rock and blues guitarist. The shocking news is coming about him that he is no more. His sudden passing news left the whole music world in mourn. In this article, we are going to talk about Bernie Marsden. His passing news is circulating all around the internet and getting much attention from the viewers. He has a huge fan following. People are shocked after hearing about his demise news. This article will help you to learn about the recent viral news. This news is circulating all around the internet. Netezins wants to know about his cause of death. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, rumors are coming that Bernie Marsden is no more. Before talking about his cause of death let’s take a look at his profile. Bernard John Marsden was also known as Bernie Marsden among his fans. He was a popular and well-known English rock and blues guitarist. He was first known for his work with Whitesnake. He was born on May 7, 1951. He was 72 years old at the time of his passing. He gave many hit songs. There are a few lists of his songs such as “Walking in the Shadow of the Blues”, “Fool for your Loving”, “Trouble”, and many more.

Is Bernie Marsden Dead or Alive?

He was also a drummer. Marsden got his first professional gig with UFO in 1972. He received many awards for his excellent performances. If we talk about his education he got his Master of Arts degree from the University of Buckingham granted Bernie Marsden. His fans and the entire music world his searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that he passed away with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. This is a big loss for the music industry. More information is mentioned below.

The artist was passed away on August 24, 2023. He was 72 at his passing time. Further, his passing news was shared by his family on Bernie Marsden’s official social media page. People expressed their condolences. The sudden passing of such a legendary artist is hurtful and sad. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. His demise news left a void in people’s hearts who knew him. His legacy never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.