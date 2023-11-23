Is Big Ounce Dead or Alive? What Happened to Big Ounce? Family Wiki-Bio

It is coming forward that Big Ounce passed away and the news of his passing is rapidly circulating in the trends of the internet sites. He is a black-tailed prairie dog and a tritagonist in The Urban Rescue Ranch. The passing news of the dog is gathering a lot of attention but some sources have claimed that he is still alive and it is just a fake rumor of his demise. Lots of questions are rising in people’s minds and many are surfacing on the internet, so we made an article and here we shared all the details related to this topic in brief.

As per the report of Fan Wiki, Big Ounce breathed his last on Saturday 11th November 2023, but no announcement has been made and his death has not been officially confirmed. Most sites claim that he is no more. However, this has not been officially confirmed and fans are advised to wait for confirmation regarding his fate. He is reported to have passed away, with the alleged death being around November 11, and reference to a video titled “Patrick Broke His Leg”. If he died then the reason for his death could be his old age but we need to wait for an official announcement. Keep reading to know more about Big Ounce.

Let us discuss the Big Ounce in detail, he is a black-tailed prairie dog and a tritagonist in The Urban Rescue Ranch. He is most popular as Biggerton Ouncerton III. He is a companion to Uncle Ben as well as the other creatures on the farm. He gained a lot of popularity after being introduced in a video titled “Kevin vs 30 Prairie Dogs: Who Would Win?”. This video crossed a massive number of views and it has crossed the views over 700k. Swipe up this page to learn more about the black-tailed prairie dog. It is reported that Big Ounce was rescued from poor living conditions by the farm’s owner Uncle Ben in early 2022, and he becomes a companion to Uncle Ben and the other creatures on the farm.

There are several videos available on the Internet that show Oz playing an important role in the Unstoppian War arc and performing various adventures including fighting and traveling. His character is described as intelligent, generous, and kind, although at times he is influenced by greed. He is most popular for his frequent "deaths" in the material produced for "The Urban Rescue Ranch". Now he is making headlines due to the news of his demise but it has not been officially confirmed so nothing can be confirmed.