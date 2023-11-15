Is Billie Eilish a Lesbian? Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Sexuality & Gender Identity

It’s not clear if Billie is gay or not, and there’s no evidence that she’s a lesbian. She’s said to have a strong connection with women and to be attracted to them physically. She said in an interview that she’s always admired and attracted to women, but that she’s also been intimidated by how beautiful and present they are. Billie said that she identifies as “she” but that she’s never been a “traditional girl” and never felt “desirable” or “feminine.” People have been speculating about Billie’s sexuality for a while now, especially after the music video for her song “Lost Cause” where she’s surrounded by other women and shows some sensual movements. People have been wondering if this was Billie’s way of coming out during Pride Month, or if she might be queerbaiting.