Is Bonnie Hoellein Arrested? YouTuber Mom Ruby Franke Arrested and Charged

You all must know a famous lady like Bonnie Hoellein. But recently the news of Bonnie Hoellein’s arrest is going viral very fast on the internet. On the other hand, the fans are going crazy to know what is the reason behind which Bonnie Hoellein had to be arrested. Do you also want to know this thing, then let us tell you the complete truth about this but before that you will have to stay with us till the end of our article, only then you will be able to know this. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

You all know Bonnie Hoellein because she is a very famous YouTuber and because of her talent, she rules the hearts of her fans and will continue to do so. You must have seen Bonnie Hoellein’s YouTube content to see how she shares her entire daily routine with her fans and even finds solace in doing so. In her videos, she does not stand alone. In her videos, she must have also seen her sitters, whose names are Julie Deru and Ellie Mecham. Bonnie started her YouTube channel in 2013 and now she has 1.39M subscribers. Her videos are so funny that you can’t help but watch them.

Is Bonnie Hoellein Arrested?

But the news of his arrest has left a strange tension in the hearts of the fans and regarding such a thing, his fans also want to know why he was arrested. But after this subpoena, how can the question arise that he has been arrested? Let’s see if this is true. It is not true that Bonnie Hoellein has been arrested. But you may have heard that YouTuber Ruby Franke, known for her channel “8 Passengers”, and her partner Jodi Hildebrandt have been arrested as accused in a case of serious child abuse.

Franke was arrested on the night of Wednesday, August 31. Not only this, he has been detained in two cases of serious child abuse. Touched by this, Boney shared his feelings and thoughts in a video on social media. In that video, you can see she is showing the sudden arrest of her sister Ruby Franke. During this difficult time, Boney and his siblings have devoted their life and their lives to the safety of the children. Bonnie Hoellein is very upset about this and is praying that everything becomes normal as before. Follow us for more latest updates.