Is Brian Parquette Dead or Alive? Talented Drummer of The Zippers Brian Parquette Dies

There is shocking news emerging related to the death of Brain Parquette. The news of his death is continuously running on the top of the internet sites and various social media pages. However, some sources and sites claim that it is fake news and he is still alive. He is a talented drummer most popular known for his role in The Zippers band. He gained a lot of love and popularity for his amazing performances. It is baffling the people who are showing their curiosity to know more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in brief related to this topic.

Let us clarify that the news of his passing is not clear and it is not officially announced. Our sources have investigated deeply and gathered all the details. Most of the sources claim that he is no more but his death is not officially announced by any of his family members or loved ones. It is reported that he untimely passed away and his life was cut off on 8 December 2023 at the age of 32 years. The cause of his death was his brief illness. Scroll down this article and continue your reading.

Is Brian Parquette Dead or Alive?

Further, he is a talented drummer mostly known for his best in the The Zippers band. His band is from Los Angeles, California, and is one of the most successful bands. He was known for his skill in drum playing which helped him to generate a lot of fans around the world. He made his unforgettable contributions to the band which makes him the independent music scene. Presently, there is no information related to his personal life and family. His death shocked the community and the loved ones but it is officially confirmed. Swipe up this page to know more about his passing.

His name is gathering huge attention because of his death but it is not officially confirmed. It is reported that he breathed last on 8 December 2023 at the age of 32 years and he died after battling back and hip pain and receiving a diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic bone cancer. However, no one in his family has confirmed his demise nor shared any statement related to his passing. Social media is flooded with tributes and various popular personalities are also expressing their sadness for his loss.