Is Bronny James Dead Or Alive? Death Hoax Goes Viral on Social Media

Recently the news has come on the internet that a well-known basketball player Bronny James passed away. But currently, there is no confirmation of his death. As we all know nowadays rumors are increasing day by day and it may also be possible that this news is also one of them.

On the basis of the report, Bronny James is not dead but he is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest in the practice game. Bronny James is not dead. So people should not believe fake news without any confirmation.

Bronny James is very renowned American football player who plays for the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference. A consensus four-star recruit. He is the son of legendary basketball player, LeBron James. He recreated with the North Coast Blue Chips in middle school, a group that also included Mikey Williams. He was also a part of the Houston-based Gulf Coast Blue Chips and Miami City Ballers. He created his first appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside members of FaZe Clain, including NFL quarterback Kyler Murray. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he was born on 6 October 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. and currently, he is 18 years old. On 6 August 2018, he started attending the private K–12 Crossroads School in Santa Monica. He was in eighth grade, and California state regulations barred him from entering the varsity team. As we already mentioned his passing news gained a lot of attention from the people. However, the Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in a stable situation and no longer in ICU.