Is Cameron Robbins Dead or Alive? American Tennage Missing During Bahamas Cruise Death Hoax

Cameron Robbins, 18, was on a trip to celebrate his high school graduation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Cameron Robbins, 18, was on a trip to celebrate his high school graduation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Is Cameron Robbins Dead or Alive?

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the kid probably leaped from a pleasure yacht at Athol Island, near Nassau. Witnesses told CBS station WAFB-TV that he was acting on a dare. Robbins is being sought by the Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, in addition to the Police. According to LSU officials, Cameron Robbins, a U-High alumnus, is missing in the Bahamas after going overboard Wednesday night, although his death has not yet been verified. In a Facebook post, the U.S. Coast Guard said it is aiding the Royal Bahamas Defence Force with “search efforts for a missing U.S. citizen believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau yesterday evening.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force informed WBRZ that they are looking into claims that Robbins got into the sea on a dare and swam in the water adjacent to the boat while wearing a life jacket. George stated that additional counselors will be on campus to interact with students and educators. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robbins family, & we ask that you keep them in yours as well," George added. Thursday morning, the school organized a prayer vigil for the pupils.