Is Carlton Pearson Still Alive? Who Is Carlton Pearson?

On November 2nd, 2023, Carlton Pearson passed away. He was one of the most beloved people in the Pentecostal Christian community. He lived a life full of incredible experiences and a spiritual journey that left a lasting impression on many people.
Is Carlton Pearson Still Alive
Carlton Pearson was born in San Diego, CA on March 19, 1953. He went to Oral Roberts University, where Oral Roberts mentored him and he sang with World Action Singers. He went on to become an associate evangelist for Oral Roberts Evangelistic. He was ordained and licensed in the church of God in Christ, and in 1981 he started his church, High Dimensions Evangelistic Center. It’s one of the biggest churches in Tulsa. He was one of the first African Americans to host a national television preaching show and at one time was one of the only African American ministers to do so. He was also one of the first to hold major conferences at arenas and stadiums all over the country.
Carlton Pearson is gone forever. He was a well-known Bishop and spiritual leader who passed away on 2nd November 2023. He was known for his unique beliefs about faith and theology. He believed in universal reconciliation and said there was no hell. This caused some controversy and he lost his congregation because of it. He was also known for his gospel music and his songs brought a lot of comfort and inspiration to people. He had been battling cancer since 2001 but stayed true to his faith and inspired people with his courage. Unfortunately, his cancer came back and she got good treatment. His teachings on conversion and faith still inspire people today. He had a huge impact on the world through his ideas and music.
Carlton Pearson is an ex-pastor and gospel singer who fell in love with Maria Gauthier back in 1993. They got married right away but had some issues along the way. Marie filed for divorce in 2015, but they worked it out and eventually got back together. Marie is now a big part of Carlton’s life, and he’s giving her a new start and a new type of love. They got married so quickly after meeting, which shows how close they are. While Carlton’s life is all about spiritual exploration and making music, Marie adds a personal touch to his story.
